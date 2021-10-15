Advertisement

Emergency shelter to open for Dixie, Beckwourth fires evacuees

Terie Loftus submitted this photograph of the Beckwourth Complex fire taken from Rancho Haven.
Terie Loftus submitted this photograph of the Beckwourth Complex fire taken from Rancho Haven.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUINCY, Calif. (KOLO) -- Plumas County will open an emergency shelter for displaced Dixie Fire and Beckwourth Fire evacuees on Monday.

With winterish weather coming, the shelter will give people still without housing a place out of rain, wind and other winter elements.

It opens at 2 p.m. Monday at Greenville Elementary School at 225 Grand St., Greenville, California.

The Plumas County Department of Social Services will operate the shelter. The county, the state and federal workers will make sure residents have signed up for all available services and assistance in long-term housing.

The shelter will provide meals.

Due to COVID-19 risks, people are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Those who have been exposed or think they are experiencing symptoms should tell a nurse upon arrival.

