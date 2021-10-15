Emergency room coming to Spanish Springs

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -I’m going to let you in on a little secret of our business. Groundbreaking ceremonies, as a rule, are a cliche, an assignment that often merits an eye roll. Not particularly visually exciting, important certainly to those taking part, but rarely worth more than a passing mention in a newscast.

A gathering just off the Pyramid Highway Thursday morning could be the rare exception because it was the announcement of a project which will certainly change lives, even save them.

Spanish Springs is home to thousands with more moving in all the time. You see growth everywhere. New homes are being built. Shopping centers. It’s also miles from the nearest emergency medical care. That’s going to change.

Northern Nevada Medical Center is building a stand-alone, full-service emergency room here just north of Lazy 5 Park.

“This was picked for being a good stopping point between here and I-80 and the rest of town,” says Dr. Travis Anderson, Northern Nevada’s ER Medical Director. “So people feel safe that they can drive to an emergency department or receive an ambulance ride to an emergency department within minutes rather than a longer drive to some of the busier and more urban facilities.“

What’s planned here is not a clinic or an Urgent Care Center, but a fully equipped, staffed emergency room, as you would find at a hospital, but miles and minutes closer to the community.

“CT scan, X-ray, We have ultrasound. We have lab draws< says CEO Helen Lidholm, We’ve got everything that you usually associate with a regular emergency department.”

Northern Nevada is following a successful model here. Last year they opened a similar emergency room in northwest Reno. It has apparently found success. Spanish Springs’ new E-R is scheduled to open next fall.

