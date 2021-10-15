Code Red lifted at Hug High School

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District says a reported threat sparked a Code Red lockdown at Hug High School.

The lockdown only lasted 18 minutes.

The District Communication Office says School Police determined the threat was not credible. The lockdown was lifted after officers checked all the rooms on campus.

School Police is keeping officers on campus as a precaution.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.