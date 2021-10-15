Businesses big and small looking for help with holiday season ramping up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From national retail staples to small, independent shops just about every business has been looking for, and continues to be in need of employees.

“We have found challenges specifically at Cabela’s but over the last month we’ve seen an increase in applicants so that’s a good sign,” said Cabela’s in Verdi, Nevada’s General Manager, Preston Hammond.

Cabela’s is just one place that could use more bodies. The pandemic forced many places to furlough or lay people off, but now there’s a heightened need for workers to return. Cabela’s need stems from the busy holiday shopping season.

Bibo Coffee Company in South Reno has a need for employees because the cold weather has customers itching for that hot cup of coffee.

“We’ve had a lot of new hires over the last few months because people are looking for jobs and getting antsy to get back out there again,” said barista, Megan Patterson.

Cabela’s is looking to hire 12 seasonal positions for Santa’s Wonderland. Starting dates are November 6 - December 24. But shifts don’t have to end Christmas Eve.

“A lot of our employees have moved from seasonal positions to full-time spots on the floor or in the warehouse,” said Human Resources Coordinator, Stephanie Tadder. “There are a lot of opportunities so it’s fun to watch them find something they want long term.”

Bibo has needs for seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees. Patterson likes the tight-knit family environment she and the rest of the staff created.

“The owners are so understanding about when you need time off,” she said of the work environment. “If you need a certain schedule or anything they are super manageable and really good at working with their employees to make everyone happy.”

If you are interested in available positions you can find out more information on the Bibo or Cabela’s websites.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.