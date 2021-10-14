Westbound US 50 closed in east Carson City after pedestrian fatal

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The westbound lanes of U.S. 50 in east Carson City are closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

It happened about 7:24 p.m. near Deer Run Road.

Drivers trying to go through that area should expect lengthy delays and are advised to avoid the area. Also, be cautious of crews working on the scene.

