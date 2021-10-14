Advertisement

Westbound US 50 closed in east Carson City after pedestrian fatal

Pedestrian Fatality graphic
Pedestrian Fatality graphic(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:56 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The westbound lanes of U.S. 50 in east Carson City are closed after a pedestrian was hit and killed, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

It happened about 7:24 p.m. near Deer Run Road.

Drivers trying to go through that area should expect lengthy delays and are advised to avoid the area. Also, be cautious of crews working on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

The scene of an accident where a pedestrian was injured at Fifth Street and Keystone Avenue.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident at 5th & Keystone
Rental assistance available for rural Nevadans
Rental assistance still available for rural Nevadans
KOLO
Neon Line District agreement challenges members in the Reno City Council
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather