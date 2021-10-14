Advertisement

Reno City Council adopts whip ban ordinance

Above: Downtown Corridor where whips are unlawful.
Above: Downtown Corridor where whips are unlawful.(KOLO)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council passed an ordinance (RMC 8.18.035) at Tuesday’s council meeting outlining the unlawful use of a whip, and placed whips under the weapons municipal code.

The ordinance bans whips from the downtown corridor, including the possession, use or carrying of a whip without a permit.

The downtown corridor is described as the south right-of-way line of I-80 and the east side of South McCarran Boulevard, then south along South McCarran Boulevard to north side of Plumb Lane, then east along Plumb Lane to the east side side of Kietzke Lane, then north along Kietzke Lane until the west right-of-way line of Highway 580, then north along the west right-of-way line of Highway 580 to the south right-of-way line of I-80, then west along the south right-of-way line of I-80 to South McCarran Boulevard.

Additionally, the ordinance outlines that cracking a whip within Reno city limits is unlawful.

The ordinance was passed to address the growing number of calls to police, when people called mistaking the cracking whips for gunshots.

To learn more about the ordinance and other council business, go to www.Reno.Gov/Meetings.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Castaneda
Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene

Latest News

The Department of Wildlife is warning against giving pumpkins to wildlife.
Pumpkins aren’t good for local wildlife
NDOW warns against leaving out pumpkins for wildlife.
Pumpkins bad for Nevada Wildlife
Funds donated will be distributed to fire victims who lost their homes.
Tamarack Turnaround
Emergency rental and utility assistance funding is still available for rural Nevadans.
Rural NV rental assistance