Reno City Council adopts whip ban ordinance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council passed an ordinance (RMC 8.18.035) at Tuesday’s council meeting outlining the unlawful use of a whip, and placed whips under the weapons municipal code.

The ordinance bans whips from the downtown corridor, including the possession, use or carrying of a whip without a permit.

The downtown corridor is described as the south right-of-way line of I-80 and the east side of South McCarran Boulevard, then south along South McCarran Boulevard to north side of Plumb Lane, then east along Plumb Lane to the east side side of Kietzke Lane, then north along Kietzke Lane until the west right-of-way line of Highway 580, then north along the west right-of-way line of Highway 580 to the south right-of-way line of I-80, then west along the south right-of-way line of I-80 to South McCarran Boulevard.

Additionally, the ordinance outlines that cracking a whip within Reno city limits is unlawful.

The ordinance was passed to address the growing number of calls to police, when people called mistaking the cracking whips for gunshots.

To learn more about the ordinance and other council business, go to www.Reno.Gov/Meetings.

