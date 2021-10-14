Advertisement

Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at 361 Carnaby Drive NE.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home Thursday morning.

Court documents obtained by KCRG state a 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their house in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

Authorities said he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them. He told officers he used an ax to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Investigators said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

The parents were found dead inside the home.

Orton was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pablo Castaneda
Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel sets vote on contempt charges against Bannon
Northern NV Medical Center is planning a freestanding emergency room for the Spanish Springs...
Northern NV Medical Center breaks ground on new ER in Spanish Springs