Pedestrian taken to hospital after accident at 5th & Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with at least serious head injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Fifth Street and Keystone Avenue Wednesday night, the Reno Police Department said.

The extent of injuries was still being evaluated.

It happened about 7:08 p.m. The car was eastbound on Fifth Street and turned north onto Keystone Avenue when it hit the pedestrian.

Several lanes of traffic are closed at the scene. Investigators are holding the scene until there is an update from the hospital.

Neither speed nor impairment is suspect. Police were still trying to determine who was at fault.

