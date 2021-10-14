Advertisement

Overwhelmed by illegal pot, Oregon county declares emergency

In this April 14, 2016, file photo, investigators load marijuana plants onto a Colorado...
In this April 14, 2016, file photo, investigators load marijuana plants onto a Colorado National Guard truck outside a suspected illegal grow operation in north Denver. A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, appealing to the governor and the Legislature's leaders for help. (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda, File)(P. Solomon Banda | AP)
By ANDREW SELSKY/Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A county in southern Oregon says it is so overwhelmed by an increase in the number and size of illegal marijuana farms that it declared a state of emergency, appealing to the governor and the Legislature’s leaders for help.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said law enforcement officers and county and state regulators and code enforcers are overwhelmed.

The commissioners said in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek that more resources are needed. Brown’s spokesman said the governor takes these concerns very seriously. 

