Northern NV Medical Center breaks ground on new ER in Spanish Springs

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Medical Center has broken ground on what will be a freestanding Emergency Room in Spanish Springs.

The location is off of Pyramid Way on Oppio Drive, near the Stonebrook development.

The ER is expected to open in the fall of 2022. The site will offer 24/7 emergency care including diagnostic imaging and lab services.

