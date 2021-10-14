Neon Line District agreement challenges members in the Reno City Council

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Today the Reno City Council met and discussed the latest development agreement for the Neon Line District. Members of the council were quick to challenge representatives with questions.

This district is bounded by Keystone Avenue West and West Fifth Street to the North, East, and South.

A major concern from the council was Jacob Entertainment’s lack of public involvement with construction plans. This is one of the biggest builds Reno will potentially see and from comments from council members to going overtime limits, the city council discussed the single agenda item for almost three hours.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus voiced her opinion multiple times,

“I don’ hold anyone from the public to meet with me. You don’t have to come and kiss my ring, you don’t have to be my friend, but I want to see our city manager get us in the best decision we can be to make the most informed decisions for the public good we can,” Brekhus said.

The motion was passed with an initial motion from Councilwoman Jardon. A benchmark of units must be built in the next twelve months or the contract will be shredded.

Councilwoman Naomi Duerr shared her thoughts about the agreement,

“At this point, there are no clear benchmarks to this agreement. It is an agreement. It is not about nice people, I deal with nice people all the time. At the end of the day, it’s about the agreement and the words that are in the agreement. That’s what we hold them accountable to. We hold them, they hold us,” Duerr said.

Jacob’s and their representatives are also required to meet with the community to help better inform them about these upcoming developments.

