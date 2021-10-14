Advertisement

Legal marijuana sales exceeded $1 billion in Nevada over the last year.

becomes legal in July.
becomes legal in July.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Dispensary Association reports that the legal cannabis industry exceeded $1 billion for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.

The annual total was up more than $300 million from the 2020 fiscal year sales, which totaled $684 million.

Taxes paid on the legal marijuana sales totaled $159 million, which went into Nevada’s Distributed School Account which funds K-12 education.

Nevada is one of 19 states that has legalized recreational cannabis.

