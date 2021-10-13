Advertisement

Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor

Pablo Castaneda
Pablo Castaneda(Reno Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested a soccer trainer for an incident two years ago.

The alleged victim, who is now 15 years old, contracted patrol officers and told them his soccer trainer showed him pornographic material and then inappropriately touched him when he was 13.

The suspect has been identified as Pablo Castaneda.

Detectives contacted Castaneda, who reportedly admitted to the lewd acts. Castaneda is now facing two counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about Castaneda, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or you can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff

Latest News

Storey County Fire is dealing with a hazmat spill at the AUECC plant in Clark.
Storey County building evacuated due to hazardous material spill
As a co-founder of Cancer Community Clubhouse, Zacharczyk is inviting anyone affected by cancer...
Breast cancer survivor community clubhouse
Natalie Zacharczyk, breast cancer survivor
Local breast cancer survivor hopes to expand programs for those impacted by cancer
Sparks kids learn about street maintenance
Teaching little ones about maintaining city streets