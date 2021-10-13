Youth soccer trainer arrested for Lewdness with a Minor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested a soccer trainer for an incident two years ago.

The alleged victim, who is now 15 years old, contracted patrol officers and told them his soccer trainer showed him pornographic material and then inappropriately touched him when he was 13.

The suspect has been identified as Pablo Castaneda.

Detectives contacted Castaneda, who reportedly admitted to the lewd acts. Castaneda is now facing two counts of Lewdness with a Child Under 14.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about Castaneda, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or you can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

