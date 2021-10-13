Wildcreek: New Owners, New Mission

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Wildcreek golf course has a new owner. The Washoe County Commission approved the sale to a non-profit foundation that plans to not only give it a new lease on life, but a new mission as well.

The sale marks a rare victory for the local golfing community which has seen its options dwindle--99 holes lost since 2006--in recent years. When the county decided to transfer half the property to the school district for a new campus for Hug High School it was feared they would lose another. But some had other ideas and the result will apparently be a rebuilt Wildcreek with a new mission, not only serving the public, but specifically the next generation.

The new owner is First Tee of Northern Nevada, a foundation aimed at improving opportunities and guiding the development of youth.

When they are done the new Wildcreek will incorporate the existing nine-hole executive course, a new nine hole championship course, driving ranges and a rebuilt club house.

For golfers, it not only saves a public course, it fills a need left empty since 2006 with the closure of Brookside adjacent to the airport.

“Everybody went to Brookside to learn how to play golf< says Mike Mazzaferri, whose Mazz Golf Management runs Wildcreek. “We don’t have that anymore. This is going to give our community to give Frist Tee a home base to do what they do so well, but also bring new golfers to the game and give seniors affordable golf.”

The aim is not only to create new generations of weekend warriors for a sport badly in need of new blood. The new owners have a higher goal in mind as well.

“First Tee is a youth oriented organization where we use golf to teach life skills and core values,” explains Chris Dewar, Executive Director of First Tee of Northern Nevada.”

In fact, she says, that rebuilt club house will include a learning center. “Where kids can come after school, do their homework and after decide to practice or play golf.”>

It is, she admits, a big ambitious project.

”And we’re definitely going to need community support. We basically now have a budget where we just kind of get by. Now we’re going to have to take our fund raising to a new level.”

