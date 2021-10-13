Washoe County Health District provides update on COVID boosters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health Dist is prepared to give Moderna and Janssen booster shots for COVID-19 once they are authorized by the FDA and CDC.

Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick said that is the direction from the state. Authorization could happen soon with the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee set to meet on Thursday and Friday to consider Moderna and Janssen booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee will meet Oct. 20 and 21 to discuss the Moderna and Janssen vaccine boosters.

“We’ll have to wait and see what comes out of those committee meetings, the recommendations that are made to those agencies and the actions that those agencies take,” said Dick. “And we’ll keep the community informed on that. "

In the meantime, the Washoe County Health District continues to administer boosters of the Pfizer vaccine who meet eligibility requirements. It is also administering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine to those who are immunocompromised and need that extra protection.

Dick says the Health District has administered more than 2,700 booster and third doses to date through the Livestock Events Center, community PODs, and through its homebound program.

The Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk meter is also showing we are making improvements in lowering transmission in the region. It moved down a level this week, from “high” to “very high.”

Washoe County’s seven-day moving average of new cases is now around 115 cases per day, down from more than 300 cases a day in the county’s most recent spike in September. The positivity rate is also getting lower-- now at 11.3%

