Teaching little ones about maintaining city streets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A group of kids in one Sparks neighborhood got some special visitors today they won’t soon forget.

It was a show-and-tell event from City of Sparks street maintenance workers. They showed up in a Wingfield Springs neighborhood with a snow plow, excavator and a crack-sealing machine. The kids were able to touch the equipment and-- with help-- climb into them.

The kids, ages 3 to 6, are part of a homeschool co-op. One of the parents, Mandi Johnston, contacted her neighbor who works with the City of Sparks. He and a handful of coworkers came out to talk to the kids about what they do and keeping our roads safe.

“I think it was really rewarding for the kids and some of the moms and teachers who were out here too, it was really cool to see how excited they were about it,” said Johnston, a mom of two. "

“We got to show them the ins and outs of the equipment and the stuff they may not see when they’re on the road,” said Travis Peevers, a street maintenance worker with the City of Sparks Public Works Division. “It’s awesome because I know a lot of the guys I work with really pride themselves in what they do and I know a lot of this stuff we do is behind the scenes.”

This month, the kids are learning about all different people who support the community and this was a chance for them to meet some of the people who make sure our roads are running smoothly.

