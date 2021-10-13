Advertisement

Storey County building evacuated due to hazardous material spill

By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County Fire units are on scene at the Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp. (AUECC) at the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center dealing with a hazardous materials spill.

Storey County Emergency Management tells KOLO 8, the building on Waltham Way has been evacuated and there were no injuries.

There is no word yet on what chemicals are involved, but the spill reportedly is contained to the building.

According to the AUECC website, the company “specializes in ultrapure chemicals for the microelectronics industry.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman
Washoe County is now at a High risk of COVID 19
Washoe County COVID risk drops to “High”

Latest News

As a co-founder of Cancer Community Clubhouse, Zacharczyk is inviting anyone affected by cancer...
Breast cancer survivor community clubhouse
Natalie Zacharczyk, breast cancer survivor
Local breast cancer survivor hopes to expand programs for those impacted by cancer
Sparks kids learn about street maintenance
Teaching little ones about maintaining city streets
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff