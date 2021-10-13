Storey County building evacuated due to hazardous material spill

CLARK, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County Fire units are on scene at the Asia Union Electronic Chemical Corp. (AUECC) at the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center dealing with a hazardous materials spill.

Storey County Emergency Management tells KOLO 8, the building on Waltham Way has been evacuated and there were no injuries.

There is no word yet on what chemicals are involved, but the spill reportedly is contained to the building.

According to the AUECC website, the company “specializes in ultrapure chemicals for the microelectronics industry.”

