NHP arrests hit and run suspect after standoff

NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.
NHP troopers arrest a hit and run suspect in downtown Reno.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in custody following a hit and run crash and a standoff with Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday. According to NHP, a driver involved in a crash on U.S. 395 near N. McCarran Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. drove away from the scene.

A short time later, the suspect was spotted near a residence on 5th Street between Center and Lake. NHP says the man locked himself in a vehicle and refused to cooperate with troopers for several hours. Troopers were eventually able to convince the man to surrender. He was taken into custody without incident. The suspect will be facing charges related to the crash, and also has a misdemeanor warrant for a separate incident.

