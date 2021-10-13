Advertisement

More than $80,000 being distributed to Tamarack Fire victims

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour homes destroyed by...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, front left, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tour homes destroyed by wildfires near where the Tamarack Fire ignited earlier in July in Gardnerville, Nev., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The governors of California and Nevada are calling for increased federal assistance as they tour an area blackened by one of several massive wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes. Wednesday's tour of the Tamarack Fire along the state line comes as numerous wildfires char land and homes in a dozen states. (AP Photo/Sam Metz)(Sam Metz | AP)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -Two groups are distributing more than $80,000 to victims of the Tamarack Fire.

The money comes from Partnership Douglas County and Tamarack Turnaround, a philanthropic group of community volunteers.

Tamarack Turnaround was started during the fire to connect people and businesses with those who needed help.

Tamarack Turnaround hosted a fire relief fundraiser at Carson Valley Country Club on Sept. 19 that included a pasta meal, drinks, food trucks and live music.

Partnership Douglas County, known for incubating new programs in the community, offered to be the nonprofit partner for the group’s fundraising efforts.

“Our goal was to ensure donations were being received and processed safely and provided directly to individuals that whose homes and belongings were completely destroyed,” said Partnership Douglas County Executive Director Taylor Allison.

For more information on Tamarack Turnaround or to donate, call 775-782-8611 or info@pdcnv.org.

More information on Partnership Douglas County: https://www.pdcnv.org.

