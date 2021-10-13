More than $80,000 being distributed to Tamarack Fire victims

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) -Two groups are distributing more than $80,000 to victims of the Tamarack Fire.

The money comes from Partnership Douglas County and Tamarack Turnaround, a philanthropic group of community volunteers.

Tamarack Turnaround was started during the fire to connect people and businesses with those who needed help.

Tamarack Turnaround hosted a fire relief fundraiser at Carson Valley Country Club on Sept. 19 that included a pasta meal, drinks, food trucks and live music.

Partnership Douglas County, known for incubating new programs in the community, offered to be the nonprofit partner for the group’s fundraising efforts.

“Our goal was to ensure donations were being received and processed safely and provided directly to individuals that whose homes and belongings were completely destroyed,” said Partnership Douglas County Executive Director Taylor Allison.

For more information on Tamarack Turnaround or to donate, call 775-782-8611 or info@pdcnv.org.

More information on Partnership Douglas County: https://www.pdcnv.org.

