Appeal challenges slaughterhouse planned for Carson City

The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.
The proposed site of a meat processing plant in Carson City.(KOLO/Dan Pyke)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. - A former member of the Carson City Planning Commission has appealed the panel’s approval last month of a special use permit allowing the construction of a slaughterhouse.

The Nevada Appeal reports Maxine Nietz filed the formal challenge last Friday with the Carson City Board of Supervisors.

Nietz cited concerns echoed by many others about the odor, waste and potential pollution of the Carson River by the slaughterhouse planned by Carson Valley Meats.

It’s proposed for U.S. 50 near the Carson City Airport. The closest homes include a mobile home park to the west. Nietz told the Nevada Appeal that Carson City is not a rural town.

