WCSD trustees approve construction of new school in southeast Reno

Washoe County School District
Washoe County School District
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District board of trustees voted to approve the construction of a new elementary school in southeast Reno during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The unanimous vote gives the green light for an 86,000 square foot campus to be built in the Rio Wrangler Parkway area.

The school would be able to accommodate nearly 700 students and is budgeted to cost around $41.8 million to build. During the staff report, overcrowding was cited as one reason a new school is needed in southeast Reno.

Construction is slated to last around 15 months, with the school opening by August 2023.

