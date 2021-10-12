WCSD new superintendent recruiting process begins

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has begun the process to find a new superintendent.

The Board of Trustees is meeting at 2 p.m. to begin the discussion of what the process will look like. From the recruitment to the hiring efforts, selecting someone for this position is a big task.

A search firm may have to be involved to help the board narrow down candidates.

Angela Taylor, President of the Washoe County School District mentioned what factors into this timeline,

“There has to be a community component of this, there has to be a student component of this, and a family component of this. The right search firm, if we choose to go that route, will get information from all those areas and pull that all together and begin to help us narrow it down,” Taylor said.

The community is encouraged to be a part of the process as much as possible. Taylor said the goal is to choose a new superintendent by July 1.

To watch the Board of Trustees meeting or to view the agenda, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.