Washoe County COVID risk drops to “High”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The COVID situation in Washoe County is improving. The COVID Risk Meter is now at “High”, down from the “Very High” risk level.

The current COVID wave peaked in Washoe County on September 13th with a seven day moving average of nearly 313 cases per day. As of Monday, October 11th, the seven day moving average was down to 111 new cases a day.

The current positivity rate is about 12 percent. The Governor’s criteria for High COVID risk is 8 percent.

So far, Washoe County has had 63,099 total COVID cases with 863 deaths. 3,561 of the COVID cases involved vaccinated individuals, otherwise known as breakthrough cases.

The Truckee Meadows COVID Risk Meter went down a notch to "High" yesterday. The recommendations by regional COVID Task Force are:



1. Don’t gather with 10+ people

2. Consistently wear a mask in public & with at-risk people

3. Don’t enter stores/restaurants if they look crowded pic.twitter.com/wbqAjV4GjE — COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) October 12, 2021

