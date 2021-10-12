Advertisement

Washoe Co. School District to offer COVID shots at some campuses

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is partnering with the Washoe County Health District to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to students over the age of 12 and the public.

Students under the age of 18 must have written permission from their parent or guardian to receive the vaccine and the parent or guardian will receive a phone call to verify their consent.

Children between the ages of 12 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine.

After school hours, adults can get the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer booster shots. People who get the Pfizer shot can get their second dose at the same location. Those who get the Moderna vaccine will have to schedule their second shot at a different location. The Johnson & Johnson is a one-shot only vaccination.

School1st Dose2nd DoseTime
Dilworth Middle SchoolThursday, Oct. 14Thursday, Nov. 43 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.
Pine Middle SchoolTuesday, Oct. 19Tuesday, Nov. 93 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.
Hug High SchoolFriday, Oct. 22Tuesday, Nov 163:15 P.M. - 4:45 P.M.
Desert Skies Middle SchoolMonday, Oct. 25Monday, Nov. 153 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.
Vaughn Middle SchoolThursday, Oct. 28Thursday, Nov. 183 P.M. - 4:30 P.M.

