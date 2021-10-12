Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept a more than one million dollar grant to buy property around Swan Lake and to demolish the buildings on that land.

The NV Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security grant for $1,034,981.25 will be matched by a $344,993.75 contribution from the County. The money will be used to return the land to open space. New deed restrictions will ensure the properties cannot be developed in the future.

Three of the targeted properties are on Pompe Way, one is on Shane Way and one on Idaho Street. All five properties are in the flood plain.

Washoe Co. plans to purchase five homes in the flood plain at Swan Lake and to return the properties to open land. (Washoe Co. Commission)

