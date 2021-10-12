Sparks Police investigating weekend shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 10th.

Officers responded to a home on K Street on an initial report of a party. By the time Officers arrived on scene, there was a second call reporting a fight in the street and a number of gunshots.

All of the people involved apparently left the area before the Officers arrived, but the officers found multiple bullet holes in nearby vehicles and homes.

A short time later, Officers responded to reports of an injured person on E. Richards Way. The patient was an adult victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have information call the Sparks Police Detectives Section at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witnessat 775 322-4900

