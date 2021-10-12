Advertisement

Sparks Police investigating weekend shooting

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 10th.

Officers responded to a home on K Street on an initial report of a party. By the time Officers arrived on scene, there was a second call reporting a fight in the street and a number of gunshots.

All of the people involved apparently left the area before the Officers arrived, but the officers found multiple bullet holes in nearby vehicles and homes.

A short time later, Officers responded to reports of an injured person on E. Richards Way. The patient was an adult victim who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have information call the Sparks Police Detectives Section at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witnessat 775 322-4900

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers
Flashing lights graphic
Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County
Heavy snow south of Gardnerville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Snow and wind hit northern Nevada
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Murder Charges filed in Douglas Co. against Wilber Martinez Guzman
Tyler Kennedy
Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

Latest News

Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene
Washoe Co. School District to offer COVID shots at some campuses
Washoe County is now at a High risk of COVID 19
Washoe County COVID risk drops to “High”