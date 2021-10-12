Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are coordinating with Shasta County agencies to locate a missing Reno woman.

Courtney Rene Bryan was reported missing by her family after she failed to return from a trip to Hunt Hot Springs in Redding, CA.

Bryan is described as 32 years old, 5′5″, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was traveling with her dog in a Maroon 2004 Subaru Legacy.

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a maroon Subaru Legacy. (Reno Police Dept.)

