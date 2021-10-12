Advertisement

Reno Police looking for answers on a missing woman

Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a maroon Subaru Legacy.(Reno Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are coordinating with Shasta County agencies to locate a missing Reno woman.

Courtney Rene Bryan was reported missing by her family after she failed to return from a trip to Hunt Hot Springs in Redding, CA.

Bryan is described as 32 years old, 5′5″, 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was traveling with her dog in a Maroon 2004 Subaru Legacy.

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a...
Reno Police are trying to locate Courtney Bryan, who was last seen traveling with her dog in a maroon Subaru Legacy.(Reno Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers
Flashing lights graphic
Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County
Heavy snow south of Gardnerville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Snow and wind hit northern Nevada
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Murder Charges filed in Douglas Co. against Wilber Martinez Guzman
Tyler Kennedy
Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

Latest News

Washoe County School District
WCSD trustees approve construction of new school in southeast Reno
Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police investigating weekend shooting
Swan Lake in north Reno
Washoe Co. approves grant to buy land, demolish homes in Lemmon Valley
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene