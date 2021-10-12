Advertisement

Phoenix-area deputy beaten by suspect succumbs to injuries

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:45 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff’s deputy who authorities say was attacked by a man he had arrested has died.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered Saturday.

The sheriff had announced earlier that the family planned to take Ruiz off life support.

Ruiz had been with the sheriff’s office for three years.

The man accused of attacking him inside a sheriff’s substation, 30-year-old Clinton Robert Hurley, remains hospitalized in stable condition after getting in a gunfight with a homeowner.

Investigators say Hurley and the homeowner were known to each other.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers
Flashing lights graphic
Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County
Heavy snow south of Gardnerville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Snow and wind hit northern Nevada
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Murder Charges filed in Douglas Co. against Wilber Martinez Guzman
Tyler Kennedy
Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

Latest News

Back in 2017 crews made efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake
FEMA grant could lead to more open space in Lemmon Valley
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
Surging California winds spark new wildfires, power outages