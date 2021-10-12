Advertisement

Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada

Mammovan
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:55 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Women will have the chance to get screened for breast cancer when the Mammovan returns to Northern Nevada next week.

Four stops are planned in the area:

Monday, Oct. 18, 7:40 a.m. - 3:40 p.m.: Moana Nursery, 1100 W. Moana Ln., Reno.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 7:40 a.m. - 3:40 p.m.: Veterans Healing Camp - hosted by Health Communities Coalition, 1775 U.S. 50, Silver Springs.

Wednesday Oct 20, 7:40 a.m. - 3:40 p.m.: Sierra Nevada Health Center, 3325 Research Way, Carson City.

Thursday, Oct. 21, 9:40 a.m. - 5:40 p.m.: Community Health Alliance - Sparks Health Center, 2244 Oddie Blvd., Sparks.

Appointments are required. You can make one by calling (877) 581-6266.

More information is available on the Nevada Health Centers website.

