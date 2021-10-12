Keeping those on the street safe and warm ahead of the cold snap

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -With subfreezing temperatures expected overnight, local organizations are banding together to help provide resources to those living on the streets.

Jim Peckham is the executive director for FISH in Carson City.

“The storms are coming in a little early. Normally it’s later October than early October,” said Peckham. “At FISH, we’re ready to help people in need. We use the acronym of FISH to describe our services, which is food, instruction, shelter and healthcare.”

Peckham knows the comfort food provides, so their dining room is open 365 days a year.

“So we’re here in our family dining room to serve a hot meal every day,” added Peckham. “We have hot showers and winter wear to provide to people.”

Craig Lagier, the Founding Director of Carson City NOTS (Night off the Streets) is out patrolling the streets up to four times a week handing out winter gear he keeps in his truck.

Local churches participate in NOTS by opening their doors and providing shelter, Lagier made it a personal mission to start NOTS back in 2017.

“The year of 2016 here in Carson city, we had 4 homeless people nearly die on the street because of the cold and I thought that’s not going to happen again,” explained Lagier. “We did an experiment for one month at St. Teresa’s to see if it worked and it worked out fantastic and we usually end up with 50 people per night.”

In the Truckee Meadows, Catholic Charities offers a variety of services, including food resources and referrals to area shelters.

Marie Baxter is the CEO of Catholic Charities

“We’ve actually been doing a tremendous amount of work at South Lake in the last month helping with rental assistance and helping people get resettled,” said Baxter. " so they don’t end up being homeless, particularly up in Lake Tahoe where winters are even more challenging.”

This early cold snap is just a reminder of how our community organizations are preparing for the cold months ahead.

FISH is in need of XL, double XL jacket and coats, as well as kids coats.

