RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant could lead to more open space in Lemmon Valley. The grant, called the “Lemon Valley Home Acquisitions Phase I” grant award, would give the county more than a million dollars...

That money would be used to buy five properties impacted by the Swan Lake flooding in 2017. Three are located on Pompe Way, one on Shane Way, and the other on Lemmon Drive. The county will then work on removing all existing structures, buildings, and debris on those properties.

After the purchase, all five properties will be deed restricted as perpetual and permanent open space. That will prevent any mitigation costs in case the properties flood in the future.

County commissioners are set to vote at their meeting on October 12. It starts at 10 a.m..

