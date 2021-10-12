Advertisement

FEMA grant could lead to more open space in Lemmon Valley

Back in 2017 crews made efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake
Back in 2017 crews made efforts to mitigate flooding on Swan Lake(staff)
By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:17 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A FEMA grant could lead to more open space in Lemmon Valley. The grant, called the “Lemon Valley Home Acquisitions Phase I” grant award, would give the county more than a million dollars...

That money would be used to buy five properties impacted by the Swan Lake flooding in 2017. Three are located on Pompe Way, one on Shane Way, and the other on Lemmon Drive. The county will then work on removing all existing structures, buildings, and debris on those properties.

After the purchase, all five properties will be deed restricted as perpetual and permanent open space. That will prevent any mitigation costs in case the properties flood in the future.

County commissioners are set to vote at their meeting on October 12. It starts at 10 a.m..

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOLO
NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers
Flashing lights graphic
Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County
Heavy snow south of Gardnerville on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Snow and wind hit northern Nevada
Martinez Guzman will now be tried separately for the murders of four people in Washoe and...
Murder Charges filed in Douglas Co. against Wilber Martinez Guzman
Tyler Kennedy
Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

Latest News

Mammovan
Mammovan returning to Northern Nevada
With subfreezing temperatures expected overnight, local organizations are banding together to...
Homeless cold weather aid
Keeping the homeless safe and warm ahead of the cold snap
Keeping those on the street safe and warm ahead of the cold snap
Boca Reservoir 10.11.21
Half-empty upstream reservoirs no immediate worry to TMWA customers