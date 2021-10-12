Advertisement

Competitor gives inside details about Reno’s street racing scene

Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
Racers meet up for a 2019 race on Edison Way
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The video we have showing the street racing scene on Edison Way in east Reno was shot over a ten week stretch in 2019. It showcases competitions that I am told are just about the love of the game.

“I don’t think they play a lot for money, it’s more for the competition,” said Billie Breymier, a frequent participant.

Racers meet up on Friday and Saturday nights in various parking lots before the midnight races.

It’s obvious why Edison Way is often setting. It straight, wide, and during non-business hours - usually empty.

“It is exhilarating,” Breymier described.  “It’s something that a lot of the car people we thrive on.”

Breymier says she has been taking part in these races for more than a decade and after her first race, she found herself wanting more.

However she knows it is not legal, and has come to a realization.

Breymier says a set location where these races can legally occur utilizing a pay to race model would benefit everybody.

“I’m hoping that after putting this out there we can come together as the car community and get a speedway put together that can be lucrative for the city.”

And there is no doubt there would be interest, as she says there have been times where over 100 people have come out to race.

