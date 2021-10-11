RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We got our first taste of winter weather Monday as snow and wind hit northern Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported .07 inches of snow showers as of 8 a.m.

Light snow and rain in northern Nevada means you should plan now to leave a little early and give yourself time to travel slow and safe.



Nevada Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed snow accumulating on roads in the higher elevations. The slick conditions resulted in a roll over on Mount Rose Highway Monday morning. No injuries were reported, but the Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to take it slow over the next couple of days.

A wind advisory remains in effect for many northern Nevada counties. Click here to see the weather alerts in place.

According to Good Morning Reno Meteorologist Lindsey Matherly, rain and snow showers will begin to taper off Monday afternoon. Freeze warnings could be in effect through Wednesday morning.

Good Morning Reno Anchor Josh Little captured this video of snow falling in South Lake Tahoe Monday morning:

