The Road Ahead with RTC: Tap To Board Feature Now Available on RTC Transit Riding

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPONSORED: RTC transit services just got a lot easier now that you can buy your bus pass on your phone and tap to board on all RTC transit vehicles, including RIDE, ACCESS, and FlexRIDE!

If you take the bus, you know that using the Token Transit App on your smartphone is the easiest way to purchase your bus pass. Now, Token Transit has taken it a step further and made it even easier to use your phone to board the bus. Once you have the app downloaded and have purchased your ticket, just place your phone near the white Token Transit validator on the fare box to board. A beep and a light equal a valid ticket.

The Token Transit app is FREE for Apple and Android devices. It allows you to purchase whatever passes you need right on your smartphone. You can link the app to your debit or credit card, so it eliminates the need to use cash to buy paper passes.

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com.

