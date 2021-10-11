Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: NDOT Traffic Incident Response Awareness

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPONSORED: National Crash Responder Safety Week is coming up in mid-November. In Nevada, transportation, police and fire and emergency medical responders, as well as private tow and hazardous materials companies, train together in traffic incident management coalitions to improve incident clearance times and roadway safety during traffic incidents. Each region of Nevada has their own multi-agency coalition.

National statistics show that for every minute a freeway lane is blocked, the resulting traffic back-up takes four minutes to clear. Even more importantly, the potential of dangerous, even deadly, secondary crashes greatly increases.

By training and working together to quickly and safely clear traffic incidents, these first responders truly save lives!

Drivers help keep first responders safe by preparing themselves and their vehicles to drive safely. Keep your car in good condition, including routine maintenance and good tires, and leave enough time to get to your destination.

Always buckle up and pay attention, and don’t speed.

And help keep emergency responders safe. It is Nevada law to SLOW DOWN and move over a lane (when possible) when approaching a traffic incident or vehicle on the roadside.

