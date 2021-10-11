Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: Keolis, MTM Drivers Wanted

The RTC is warning of potential impacts on bus routes due to a regional and nationwide driver shortage.(Regional Transportation Commission)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPONSORED: Similar to other businesses locally and across the country, our fixed-route and paratransit contractors, Keolis and MTM respectively, are experiencing unprecedented staffing shortages for drivers.

Both employers have ramped up recruitment efforts to attract new applicants. Keolis Transit is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus, paid CDL training, referral bonuses and more! To help recruit applicants, Keolis hosts bi-weekly job fairs, has printed banners near fleet facilities, placed ads on RTC buses, posts jobs on social media and job-seeker websites, placed television advertising, and more. Keolis also has a full-time recruiter on staff. MTM Transit is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus, no CDL required, referral bonuses and more. MTM is advertising on social media, recruiting websites, and Spotify. MTM also has banners posted near fleet facilities.

The RTC is supporting these efforts with dedicated Road Ahead segments in the coming weeks.  The RTC encourages any interested individuals to apply on Keolis and MTM’s websites.

