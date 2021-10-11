Advertisement

Paint Nevada Pink promotes annual breast cancer screenings

By John Macaluso
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Cancer Coalition is hosting its Paint Nevada Pink campaign. It’s an effort to encourage women to get their annual mammogram.

As part of the campaign, local businesses can go pink. Putting in pink light bulbs and pink banners are great ways get started. Businesses can also encourage employees to wear pink, ensure health plans cover cancer related treatment, and recognize those who have been impacted by breast cancer.

“The branding is huge behind the color pink and it’s great that it goes along with breast cancer awareness,” said Cassie Goodman with the Nevada Cancer Coalition. “Everybody knows the ribbon color, so hopefully this campaign will also start to remind women to get their screening mammograms.”

The Nevada Cancer Coalition is also encouraging you to take a pledge on their website.

“Part of this campaign is, we are encouraging people to go to Paint Nevada Pink’s website to take the pledge and it’s free to take this pledge,” said Goodman. “Literally anyone can take it. It’s saying that you will schedule a mammogram in the next 12 months or you will remind a loved one to do so.”

You can find more information on the campaign here.

