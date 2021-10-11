Advertisement

NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A growing problem has Nevada Highway Patrol wanting to remind drivers to take extra precautions. The USA Parkway and I-80 interchange has seen a lot of crashes.

This area is extremely busy during commuting hours. In the last year, NHP has seen at least one crash per month at this freeway exit. Drivers get off this exit without needing to stop or yield for any drivers on the bridge.

NHP mentioned by drivers yielding or coming to a complete stop at this interchange- that is where accidents begin.

Trooper Charles Caster advised drivers commuting in the area,

“First and foremost, slow down, give enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you. We recommend giving three to four seconds between you and that vehicle in front of you, so that way if something does happen like this where they do have to slow down for an unexpected reason you have time to react,” Trooper Caster said.

NHP also recommends limiting distractions in the care such as people, cell phones, and even the radio.

For more driver safety tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing lights graphic
Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.
Winds, rain, snow across Nevada as colder 2nd storm looms
Tyler Kennedy
Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility
Chainsaw
California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn, yard equipment

Latest News

Meeting scheduled by The City of Reno Public Works staff.
City of Reno seeks public input for stormwater utility fee
The Reno Arch goes pink for Paint Nevada Pink and Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Paint Nevada Pink promotes annual breast cancer screenings
The Reno Arch goes pink for Paint Nevada Pink and Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Paint Nevada Pink
Grape stomping event returns to Great Italian Festival in Reno
Grape stomping event returns to Great Italian Festival in Reno