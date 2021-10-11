NHP gives reminders for USA Parkway and East I-80 drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A growing problem has Nevada Highway Patrol wanting to remind drivers to take extra precautions. The USA Parkway and I-80 interchange has seen a lot of crashes.

This area is extremely busy during commuting hours. In the last year, NHP has seen at least one crash per month at this freeway exit. Drivers get off this exit without needing to stop or yield for any drivers on the bridge.

NHP mentioned by drivers yielding or coming to a complete stop at this interchange- that is where accidents begin.

Trooper Charles Caster advised drivers commuting in the area,

“First and foremost, slow down, give enough space between you and the vehicle in front of you. We recommend giving three to four seconds between you and that vehicle in front of you, so that way if something does happen like this where they do have to slow down for an unexpected reason you have time to react,” Trooper Caster said.

NHP also recommends limiting distractions in the care such as people, cell phones, and even the radio.

