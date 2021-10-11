Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A cold weather system will enter the region late tonight into Monday. Likely to see some snow showers for the Mon AM commute, take care out on the roads. Cannot rule out a quick dusting to half-inch accumulations. Winds will be brisk Monday with gusts out of the north 25-40 mph in valley locations, making it feel a bit colder. Well below normal temps Mon-Tues and the north winds will make it feel even colder Mon. Hard freezes are expected Tue and Wed AM area-wide.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

