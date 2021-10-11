Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A cold weather system will enter the region late tonight into Monday. Likely to see some snow showers for the Mon AM commute, take care out on the roads. Cannot rule out a quick dusting to half-inch accumulations. Winds will be brisk Monday with gusts out of the north 25-40 mph in valley locations, making it feel a bit colder. Well below normal temps Mon-Tues and the north winds will make it feel even colder Mon. Hard freezes are expected Tue and Wed AM area-wide.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran...
8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St
Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.
Winds, rain, snow across Nevada as colder 2nd storm looms
Fire crews fight the Caldor Fire.
Reno Fire Chief and data reveals growing wildfire intensity
Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa is the largest property within the Village at Rancharrah....
Dolce Vita celebrates grand opening at Village at Rancharrah
North Valleys' Cam Zeidler rushes past the South Tahoe defense in the Panthers' 48-6 win over...
Oct. 8 Sports Caravan

Latest News

8 Day Forecast
Sunday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Saturday Web Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather