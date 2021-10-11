Advertisement

Human remains found in burned up vehicle in Lyon County

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO)-- The Lyon County sheriff’s Office found human remains in a burned-up vehicle on Sunday morning.

However, the sheriff’s office does not believe foul play was involved.

They got the call about the burned-up vehicle on Gallagher Pass in Smith Valley at about 8:42 a.m. Those who responded found the remains, and investigators confirmed they were human.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to confirm the identity.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Mushrush at 775-463-6600 ext 5020 about case 21LY04606.

