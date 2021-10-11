Advertisement

Have a Heart: Meet Katie

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:27 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Unique and spirited are two great ways to describe 16-year-old Katie.

Walking into Coffee and Comics on Moana Lane, she instantly lights up, because she is in a place that caters directly to her interests. She is a big anime fan, and says it helps her show off her personality.

“I like cosplay,” she said. “I can do like anime impressions and stuff. I have been dying to go to Comic-Con, any comic-cons I can get my hands on, I’d go.”

Her case worker, Megan Daters, says you can’t have a conversation with Katie without talking about anime.

And it’s not a fleeting interest. It’s something Katie would like to make into a career.

“I was thinking maybe I could be like an anime actor or actress,” she said.

Katie isn’t a huge fan of school, but one thing she would like to learn is Japanese. Daters says anyone who adopts Katie has a lot to learn as well.

“Acceptance of others,” she said. “I think people can learn patience. Katie is a super patient person. Katie’s a really forgiving person. She’s extremely thoughtful. I think she’s got a lot that people could learn from her.”

All Katie asks for is a family to take the time to understand why anime is important to her. Even if they don’t become anime fanatics, it’s important to here that parents be accepting of her passion.

Katie knows who she is and what she likes, and she is looking for parents to accept her for the long haul.

“She’s very much a leader,” Daters said. “She knows who she is what she wants, she very much wants people to experience that with her. So I think that she looks for people who share her interests, people who can hold conversations with her. And so, those are really important for her.”

Katie is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If your interested in learning more visit Have a Heart Washoe or contact Myra Yeargen at myeargan@washoecounty.gov.

