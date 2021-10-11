City of Reno seeks public input for stormwater utility fee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for public feedback on the proposed stormwater utility fee.

The fee would be taken from property owners to help maintain and improve stormwater and flood reduction infrastructure.

The City of Reno Public Works staff has organized a virtual meeting on Tuesday, October 12 at 12 p.m., where the public can learn more information and provide any feedback.

The meeting will be held over Zoom, and attendees must register on the city’s website, here.

The city has also set-up a running digital feedback form on their website for residents’ to fill out at their convenience. That form can be found here.

