Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Plan on dry and pleasant weather until tomorrow afternoon. But plan on winterizing as a cold system is set to arrive Monday with breezy winds and chances for snow showers across the Sierra and western Nevada. A hard freeze remains likely for much of the region overnight Monday and Tuesday, with a freeze watch in effect. Dry and warmer conditions gradually return later next week.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.