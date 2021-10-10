Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Plan on dry and pleasant weather until tomorrow afternoon. But plan on winterizing as a cold system is set to arrive Monday with breezy winds and chances for snow showers across the Sierra and western Nevada. A hard freeze remains likely for much of the region overnight Monday and Tuesday, with a freeze watch in effect. Dry and warmer conditions gradually return later next week.

8 Day Forecast
