Advertisement

Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway

A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted on felony charges who injured a deputy and escaped in his car, the sheriff said.(Arizona Department of Corrections via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The sheriff for metro Phoenix said a manhunt was underway Saturday for a suspect who escaped after allegedly attacking and critically injuring a sheriff’s deputy who was processing the arrested man at a sheriff’s substation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the injured deputy was in critical condition at a hospital, where he was taken after another deputy found him unconscious and bleeding from his face.

Penzone said the injured deputy was on life support. His identity wasn’t released.

The sheriff identified the suspect as 30-year-old Clinton Hurley and said Hurley had been sought on felony warrants and is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran...
8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St
The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.
UPDATE: RPD looking for suspects in Thursday night shooting; driving a silver sedan
Republican State. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announced his resignation on Oct. 8, 2021.
State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer resigns, appointed to gaming board
Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.
Winds, rain, snow across Nevada as colder 2nd storm looms
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
First time Carson Sheriff's Office has held scenario like this in seven years
Active shooter simulation teaches law enforcement and medical agencies, civilians new strategies
Christopher Ramirez was found in good overall health about five miles from his home after...
Missing Texas child found alive in woods, in good health