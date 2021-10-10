Advertisement

Search is on for escaped inmate from Clark County facility

Tyler Kennedy
Tyler Kennedy(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say they are searching for a Nevada inmate who has escaped.

Nye County Sheriff’s officials and Las Vegas Metro Police say 33-year-old Tyler Kennedy escaped Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center in Clark County on Saturday.

They say Kennedy is facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a freeway crash in Beatty that killed three people in March. He was authorized by the court to attend the rehab center with an ankle monitoring bracelet.

Sheriff’s detention staff say it appeared Kennedy was going beyond the ankle monitor’s boundary Saturday afternoon so sheriff’s staff went over to Westcare to take him back.

But upon arrival, authorities noticed Kennedy had cut off the ankle monitor and fled the facility into a nearby mountain range.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

/div>

Most Read

The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran...
8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St
Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.
Winds, rain, snow across Nevada as colder 2nd storm looms
Fire crews fight the Caldor Fire.
Reno Fire Chief and data reveals growing wildfire intensity
Dolce Vita Wellness and Medical Spa is the largest property within the Village at Rancharrah....
Dolce Vita celebrates grand opening at Village at Rancharrah
North Valleys' Cam Zeidler rushes past the South Tahoe defense in the Panthers' 48-6 win over...
Oct. 8 Sports Caravan

Latest News

Chainsaw
California law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn, yard equipment
Homewood Mountain Resorts Halloweekend
Halloweekend at Homewood Mountain Resort
Active shooter simulation teaches law enforcement and medical agencies, civilians new strategies
Active shooter simulation teaches law enforcement and medical agencies, civilians new strategies
First time Carson Sheriff's Office has held scenario like this in seven years
Active shooter simulation teaches law enforcement and medical agencies, civilians new strategies