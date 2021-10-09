Advertisement

Winds, rain, snow across Nevada as colder 2nd storm looms

Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.
Snow at the Mammoth Mountain Ski area on Oct. 8, 2021, about 40 miles from the Nevada border.(Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski area)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Wet weather swept into Nevada early Friday bringing pre-dawn rain and gusty winds that contributed to slippery roads and crashes in Las Vegas and snow flurries in the Sierra Nevada range.

One of the Las Vegas crashes left a heavy-rescue fire truck blocking one of the busiest freeway interchanges in the region.

The National Weather Service says several inches of snow was expected Friday night around Lake Tahoe.

Forecasters say the storm system was starting to move out of the state Friday night, setting the stage for an unseasonably cold and windy but dry weekend.

But a second and much colder storm system is expected to arrive Sunday evening and more mountain snow is possible.

