Advertisement

Sports Caravan, 10/8

North Valleys' Cam Zeidler rushes past the South Tahoe defense in the Panthers' 48-6 win over...
North Valleys' Cam Zeidler rushes past the South Tahoe defense in the Panthers' 48-6 win over the Vikings. NVHS is now 6-0.(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a special edition of the Sports Caravan with multiple significant headlines all within the same week.

We had a pair of teams looking to remain unbeaten and atop our Great 8, a coach aiming to win his 100th career contest, the return of Friday night lights in Truckee, the last game at Rollins Stallworth Stadium and more.

There’s just a couple weeks left in the regular season. Catch us next Friday at 11:15 p.m. as we hit the home stretch on the Sports Caravan.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.
UPDATE: RPD looking for suspects in Thursday night shooting; driving a silver sedan
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
Caltrans reopened Monitor Pass/State Route 89 after closing it Thursday.
Caltrans reopens Route 89 over Monitor Pass
Republican State. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announced his resignation on Oct. 8, 2021.
State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer resigns, appointed to gaming board
Driver overcorrected vehicle before rolling car onto center median.
Impairment suspected in single-vehicle crash near Cold Springs

Latest News

10-8-21
Sports Caravan, 10/8: Part Three
10-8-21
Sports Caravan, 10/8: Part Two
10-8-21
Sports Caravan, 10/8: Part One
Homewood hosts Halloweekend Oct. 21 to 24.
Homewood Halloweekend