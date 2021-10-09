Short on drivers, the RTC considers service cuts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s the common complaint for anyone looking to hire workers these days. Fast food restaurants can’t find people to man their counters, casinos can’t find cocktail servers.

Even with promises of signing bonuses, jobs are going unfilled, hours cut back for lack of staff. The school district can’t find enough bus drivers and now...the Regional Transportation Commission can’t either.

“Unfortunately we’re not immune from that here at the RTC,” says spokesperson Lauren Ball. “So our contractors for RIDE and ACCESS and FlexRIDE services are not able to find those people to staff the buses.”

Union drivers are currently on strike against the RTC’s contractor. And while that certainly doesn’t help, it’s not the cause. The shortage began long before. They say it’s been covering its routes with overtime, but that’s can’t continue, so cutbacks in service are the next step.

“It’s not a decision that we take lightly,” says Ball. “So we’re presenting these changes to the community. We’re hoping to get some feedback over the next week or so and take that feedback to the board.”

No routes are being cut, but the number of trips on many are being trimmed. These proposed changes were selected to impact the fewest customers, but it’s going to hit some more than most, including, for instance, those who ride Route 26 to the Northern Nevada Medical Center. Sixteen weekday trips on this route from the centennial center in downtown Sparks out Prater Way would be trimmed along with four on Sunday. The RTC points out, however, the route will be covered by its on-demand FlexRIDE service

The full list of cutbacks--like the schedule itself is complicated. “So we encourage you to go on line--rtcwashoe.com,” says Ball. Take a look at those routes that we’re looking at changing to see if they affect you and, of course, we can provide your input to the board.

The board meets next Friday.

Nothing is set in stone yet and, even if adopted, the changes wouldn’t take effect until January.

In the meantime like everyone else the RTC’s contractors are trying to recruit more drivers offering sign-on bonuses, hoping none of this will be necessary.

