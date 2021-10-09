Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Low pressure exits the region tonight bringing a quiet forecast, with dry and pleasant conditions this weekend. Prime weather for winterizing homes and irrigation systems. A cold system is slated for Monday with breezy winds and chances for snow showers across the Sierra and western Nevada. A hard freeze remains likely for the much of the region Monday and Tuesday nights.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

