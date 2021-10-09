Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of an eight-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and McCarran...
8-car crash closes McCarran Blvd & South Virginia St
The scene of a shooting on Seventh Street between Valley road and Elko Avenue.
UPDATE: RPD looking for suspects in Thursday night shooting; driving a silver sedan
Republican State. Sen. Ben Kieckhefer announced his resignation on Oct. 8, 2021.
State Sen. Ben Kieckhefer resigns, appointed to gaming board
Cody Bass
South Lake Tahoe Councilmember arrested on multiple charges
Northern Nevada Medical updates visitor policy

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2021 file photo people participate in the Houston Women's March against...
Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban
Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues